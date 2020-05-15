Apple’s 61W USB-C Power Adapter falls to new Amazon low at $46 (33% off)

- May. 15th 2020 12:30 pm ET

$69 $46
Amazon is currently offering the Apple’s official 61W USB-C Power Adapter for $46.16 shipped. Typically selling for $69, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to dish out 61W of power to a connected device, Apple’s charger is perfect for pairing with a MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Grabbing a spare means one charger can be kept in your office, and another placed elsewhere for powering your machine no matter where you chose to work. Head below for more.

Ditch the Apple tax and go with RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Charger instead. This alternative is equipped with GaN charging technology and will only run you $27 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll still benefit from the same charging speeds here, but in a more compact form-factor.

If you’re looking for some new USB-C and Lightning accessories to outfit a Mac or iPhone setup with, we’re still seeing a variety of Apple’s official releases priced from $13. Then once you’ve checked out that sale, be sure to swing by our Apple guide for even more discounts.

Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter features:

The 61W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While this power adapter is compatible with any USB-C–enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with your 13-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports for optimal charging performance.

