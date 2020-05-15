Coca-Cola Portable Mini Fridge Coolers now $29 at Walmart (Reg. $49+)

Walmart is now offering the Coca-Cola 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge Cooler for $29 in multiple styles. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Regularly up to $64 at Walmart, Amazon third-party sellers have then starting at $49 right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention. Ideal as both a collectible or a mini cooler unit in the man cave/garage, along with the classic Coca-Cola design, it sports a 4.2-quart capacity or enough space for 6-cans. The removable shelf, sell-locking door handle, and included 12 Volt DC/110 Volt AC plugs round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Walmart customers. More details below.

Despite the Coke branding here, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a mini fridge cooler like this. Even the extremely affordable models from both Chefman and Gourmia go for slightly more. Although, you could opt for one of these $13 mini coolers if you’re not interested in the collector’s value here.

Although if you are into the Coca-Cola branded gear, check out the new new CASETiFY Coca-Cola iPhone case and Apple Watch band collection.

We also have the hardcore Frigidaire 70-qt. cooler at $149 right now. This one can keep ice cold for 10-days and is about $80 off the going rate.

More on the Coca Cola Portable Mini Fridge Cooler:

Personal mini fridge featuring classic Coca-Cola bottle design – Ideal cooler for use at home or while on the go in your truck, boat, or RV

Compact 4.2 Quart (4 Liters) capacity – Can fit up to six cans

Thermoelectric technology – Reliable and efficient cooling with no CFCs

Cools items up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature

