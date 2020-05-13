Keep ice up to 10-days in Frigidaire’s 70-qt. cooler at $149 (Reg. up to $230)

BuyDig is offering the Frigidaire 70-quart EXTREME Hard Cooler with Thermometer for $149 shipped. This is down from its up to $230 going rate at Amazon, Home Depot, or Walmart and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to keep ice for up to 10-days, this cooler has a built-in thermometer so you know when it starts to warm up inside. The 70-quart capacity offers enough room for up to 64 beverage cans, 70-pounds of ice, or 17.5-gallons of water, which is more than enough for even weekend trips to the lake. There’s a drain plug on the side that makes it super simple to get rid of melted ice once your trip is done, as well. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
The Coleman 50-quart Xtreme Cooler with Wheels is a great alternative if you need something a bit smaller and more affordable. It comes in at around $38 shipped on Amazon, which makes it a great buy. You’ll only get 5-days of cooling here, which is a 50% reduction in what today’s lead deal offers.
However, save even more with the Coleman 48-quart Performance Cooler. This model holds nearly as much as the 50-quart above, but instead of 5-day cooling, it’s only good for up to 3-days. At just $25 Prime shipped, this is an easy recommendation for the budget-minded.
Frigidaire 70-quart EXTREME Hard Cooler features:
- Double-walled (up to 3 inches) hard cooler keeps ice up to 10 days
- Roto-molded construction stands up to rigorous outdoor use
- Holds up to 64 beverage cans, 70 lbs. of ice or 17.\5 gallons of water
- Tough nylon handles allow for easy transport
