The folks at CASETiFY are no strangers to pairing unique smartphone and computer accessories with prominent brands. Still, today the company is announcing its latest collection, which dwarfs the collaborations we’ve seen in the past. Partnering Coca-Cola, CASETiFY has unveiled a batch of iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and much more complete with red and white colorways. Head below for a closer look at the new accessories.

Coat your iPhone in a Coca-Cola case

In the past, we’ve seen unique collections of cases and the like bearing Pokémon and even DHL insignias, but this time around, CASETiFY is giving the same treatment to a globally-recognized soft drink company. Also if you’re more of a Pepsi fan, there’s no arguing that Coca-Cola is one of those brands that transcend sugary beverages.

Taking full advantage of that brand power, CASETiFY’s latest collection covers a variety of iPhone and AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories with Coca-Cola logos, as well as that classic red and white color scheme. Given that CASETiFY is most well-known for its well, cases, the iPhone covers are some of the more notable drops here.

There are four different styles available rocking Coca-Cola coats of paint, each of which comes in a version for the latest iPhone 11 Pro to iPhone 7. Pricing is set at $45 for the most part here, aside from the recently-released lanyard case, which retails for $65. Some of the styles simply showcase the beverage company’s logo, while others take some additional artist liberties.

There’s also plenty of other ways to rep some red and white, from additional Apple add-ons to gear for Samsung devices. Phone rings and other accessories have become a pretty big trend recently, and CASETiFY is bringing that popularity into the mix alongside its Coca-Cola iPhone case, as well.

New iPhone accessories launching next week

CASETiFY will be launching its collection of Coca-Cola iPhone cases and other accessories later this week on April 16. You’ll be able to bring home all of the upcoming gear starting under $35. Right now, you can sign up for a waitlist, which will give you priority access to everything included in the collection.

Just about every time CASETiFY decides to drop a new product line, its accessories sell out within a few days of hitting its online storefront. So if any of the Coca-Cola designs catch your eye, it’s best to pick them up sooner than later. Like just about all of CASETiFY’s collaborations, this batch of gear is part of a limited run.

