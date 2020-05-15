Score a new Contigo Chill Water Bottle today for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is offering the Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Water Bottle for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This price is available on both the Very Berry colorway (matched at Walmart) and the stainless steel Very Berry option. Regularly up to $23 or so, these colors sell for closer to $15 or $18 and are now at the best price we can find. Perfect for in the car on the way to work or at the gym, these 24-ounce Contigo bottles can keep drinks cold for up to 28-hours due to the built-in ”Thermalock” technology and vacuum insulation. The “Autoseal” lid prevents leaks and spills while the integrated carry handle makes for easy transportation. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need vacuum insulation is the 24-ounce Contigo Jackson Water Bottle at $4.50 Prime shipped. Again, you’re forgoing the temperature control and stainless steel build, but saving about 50% of your cash. And be sure to check out this ongoing deal at Nalgene for more water bottle deals from $4.50.

Speaking of your daily carry and lugging gear to the gym, we have a giant collection of discounted bags and carriers from Amazon today starting from $39.

More on the Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Water Bottle:

  • AUTOSEAL technology is leak and spill proof
  • Drinks stay cold up to 28 hours thanks to THERMALOCK stainless steel vacuum insulation
  • Easy one handed operation with the push of a button
  • Spout cover keeps out dirt and germs for cleaner drinking
  • Integrated carry handle for easy transport
  • Top rack dishwasher-safe lid and ball; hand wash only stainless steel body

