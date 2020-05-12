Might as well grab a new Nalgene water bottle, now just $4.50 (Reg. $10)

- May. 12th 2020 1:46 pm ET

Nalgene is offering its 24-ounce On The Go Water Bottle for $4.50 in red, grey, blue or spring green. Shipping is free in orders over $10 (and here’s some good filler items if needed). Regularly just over $10 direct from Nalgene, these bottles sell for between $8.50 and $10 at Amazon where they have never gone for less than $5. This is a BPA-free water bottle made of the “finest plastics and metals.” It fits in “most” car cup holders, bike cages, and workout gear while the flip-top lid is specifically designed for a one-handed drinking experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $4.50, you’ll have a very hard time finding a decent water bottle for less, never mind with reviews as good as today’s Nalgene offer. Usually, the 24-ounce Contigo Jackson Water Bottle is among the most affordable options out there, but today it’s only $0.10 less than our lead offer. Either way, you’re scoring a very highly-rated water bottle that could last years for slightly more than a decent latte.

More on the Nalgene On The Go Water Bottle:

  • BPA free, made using the finest plastics and metals
  • Fits in most car cup holders, bike cages, and exercise machines
  • Easy 1-handed flip-top lid for drinking on the go
  • 24-Ounce water bottle
  • Nalgene is a proud part of the Thermo Fisher Scientific family. For 70 years Nalgene has been making a wide range of BPA/BPS free reusable water bottles and containers to suit your personal preferences, needs and lifestyle.

