Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100AC Power Bank has two 60W USB-C ports at $225 (Save 25%)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront offers its Sherpa 100AC Portable Power Bank for $224.96 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut to date, beats the previous drop by $15, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a 25,600mAh internal battery, Sherpa 100AC can refuel everything from smartphones to your MacBook thanks to its expansive selection of I/O. You’ll find two 60W USB-C ports, a full AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB-A ports, an integrated 5W Qi charging pad, and more. Better yet, it’s also compatible with the brand’s line of solar panels and other charging gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For those rocking a newer MacBook or laptop equipped with USB-C, save even more and opt for this RAVPower 26800mAh Power Bank instead. Grabbing this alternative for $54 will still let you refuel your computer alongside other devices when away from an outlet, but you’ll ditch the solar panel compatibility and other features unique to Goal Zero gear.

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to keep your devices powered up. Notably, there’s iOttie smartphone car mounts, some of which can even refuel your devices thanks to a built-in Qi charger.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC features:

Portable power for laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, and much more—the Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Power Bankmakes it possible to charge and run your devices on the plane, in the field, and off the grid. This two-pound, 7.5 x 5.7 x 1″ power bank comes with the outputs you need to charge even power-hungry devices quickly.

