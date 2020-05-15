iOttie smartphone mounts on sale across various models at Amazon from $16

We’ve spotted a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale over at Amazon today. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Mount for $17.95 when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 here with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention. The One Touch 4 is arguably iOttie’s most popular mount with a fully adjustable design that’s made to fit just about any modern smartphone. A rotational grip allows you to navigate and control media in both landscape or portrait modes. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

Other notable iOttie deals:

Make sure to roll over to our daily smartphone accessories roundup for additional deals for your iPhone and Android devices.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 features:

Easy One Touch Lock/Release: Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism Allows Quick One Hand Open and Close Operation

Adjustable Viewing: The newly re designed Telescopic Arm extends from 4 – 6. 5 inch and pivots on 225 degree arc for a variety of optimal positions

Universal Mounting: Holds All Phone and Case Combinations from 2.3 Inches 3.5 Inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!