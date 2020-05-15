iOttie smartphone mounts on sale across various models at Amazon from $16

- May. 15th 2020 6:57 am ET

We’ve spotted a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale over at Amazon today. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Mount for $17.95 when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 here with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention. The One Touch 4 is arguably iOttie’s most popular mount with a fully adjustable design that’s made to fit just about any modern smartphone. A rotational grip allows you to navigate and control media in both landscape or portrait modes. Rated 4.3/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

Other notable iOttie deals:

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 features:

  • Easy One Touch Lock/Release: Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism Allows Quick One Hand Open and Close Operation
  • Adjustable Viewing: The newly re designed Telescopic Arm extends from 4 – 6. 5 inch and pivots on 225 degree arc for a variety of optimal positions
  • Universal Mounting: Holds All Phone and Case Combinations from 2.3 Inches 3.5 Inches

