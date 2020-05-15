Home Depot’s latest 1-day sale discounts summer project essentials from $5

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 15% off various outdoor DIY project essentials. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Kushlan 3.5-cubic foot 120V Direct Drive Cement Mixer for $323.42. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $400 but trends at $375 in 2020. If you’re thinking about building any type of outdoor structure this summer, having a cement mixer on-hand is a good idea. This option can handle up to 180-pounds of mix at a time, making it a suitable companion for construction decks, fences, and more. It’s made of “heavy-duty” steel, which Kushlan promises will deliver an “extended life of the mixer.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can browse the rest of today’s sale here or jump below for additional top picks.

Another worthwhile deal today is the MetalTech Buildman Adjustable Drywall Stilts at $170.39. You’d typically pay $210 here with today’s deal being at least 10% less than other retailers on the market. Notable features here include a 225-pound capacity and dual springs for “more flexibility and natural walking feel.” Users will be able to add 24- to 40-inches of total height with these stilts. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to jump over to this landing page for additional deals in today’s Home Depot sale. We have a number of on-going tool promotions running at this time, including a great price on Milwaukee’s 4-tool combo kit at $199 and Home Depot’s big RIDGID tool sale.

Kushlan 120V Cement Mixer features:

The Kushlan KPRO-350DD direct drive wheelbarrow style cement mixer from Kushlan Products has a heavy duty gear box with drain plug to allowing for oil changes to extend the life of the mixer. With a 3.5 cu. ft. polyethylene drum this mixer will handle up to 180 lbs. of premix cement. It has a 1/2 HP, capacitor start, high torque, brushless 120-Volt electric motor, which draws less than 6 AMPS. The drum has 2 steel blades with mortar/concrete configuration and turns at 28 RPM. It only takes one bolt to remove the drum allowing it to fit in the trunk or rear of many vehicles. Weighs only 75 lbs. CE, UL, and CSA approved.

