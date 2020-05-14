Score a Milwaukee M12 4-tool combo kit at $199 to kick-start your DIY projects

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 4-Tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. With a list price of $278 for the standard 3-tool setup, this kit includes a bonus tool at no additional charge. For comparison’s sake, our last Milwaukee combo kit included three tools for $199. You’ll get a drill/driver, impact, HACKZALL, and an oscillating tool. If you’re trying to jump-start a DIY kit for summer projects, well, Milwaukee is a great place to start. I personally own a similar setup and absolutely love it. Milwaukee’s M12 lineup offers sleek and compact designs that still pack a punch when it comes to getting work done. Plus, the two M12 batteries you’ll get here are compatible with Milwaukee’s entire lineup, which consists of over 100 tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not interested in picking up a full kit like this, and just need a single drill/driver, well, there are ways to save quite a bit. BLACK+DECKER offers its 20V MAX drill for $39 shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t include the multiple tools that today’s lead deal does, or the compatibility with 100s of tools, BLACK+DECKER’s offering is a fantastic starting place for those on a tighter budget.

Prefer Ryobi? Well, Home Depot’s Spring Sale is still in full swing with plenty of items to choose from. Those who are a fan of RIDGID can also save up to 40% by taking advantage of another sale at Home Depot, which is still live.

Milwaukee M12 4-tool Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit (3-Tool) has the power and torque needed for professional and DIY applications in a compact size that reaches the tightest of spaces. Powered by redlithium technology for exceptional performance, speed and longer run time, both drivers are comfortable to use, lightweight and cordless for convenient tool belt portability. Durably made for long-lasting and reliable use with tough metal gear casing and all-metal gear box construction, this kit delivers rock-solid and accurate performance to tackle a wide range of applications. Includes free M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool (tool-only) 2426-20.

