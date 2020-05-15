Step up your game with Logitech’s G Pro Wired Headset: $45 shipped (Reg. $75+)

Dell is currently offering the Logitech G Pro Wired Gaming Headset for $44.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price at Best Buy for $100 and regularly went for around $75 at Amazon before going out of stock. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using speakers to game, well it’s time to change that up. I love using a good, quality headset when I jump into a round of Apex, tour the stars in No Man’s Sky, or take down a squad in Call of Duty. Not only will it give you better spatial awareness for where someone is in a game, but it’ll also step up your microphone quality, making it easier to communicate with teammates. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Update 5/15 @ 5:13 PM: Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Void Elite 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset with CORSAIR Harpoon Pro RGB Gaming Mouse for $89.98 shipped. If purchase separately, you’d pay $110, giving you $20 in savings by opting for this bundle. Rated 4.1+ stars.

Upgrade to 7.1-channel audio for $1 less if you ditch the Logitech G Pro namesake. This headset at Amazon from Jeecoo is $44 shipped, giving you a dollar in savings and gaining a few features. However, you’ll lose out on the premium build quality that Logitech’s G Pro series is known for, so do keep that in mind.

Looking for other budget-friendly ways to upgrade your gaming setup? The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is a great option. Released a few weeks ago, this $40 mouse offers great features at an affordable price. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lightec G Pro Wired Gaming Headset features:

Hear your game precisely, speak with confidence, and remove all distractions. Logitech G PRO headset is designed and built to the exacting specifications of professional gamers and streamers. Noise-isolating leatherette ear pads, pro-grade microphone, and featherlight construction make PRO the perfect comfortable headset for hectic tournament conditions. The light and ultra-strong PRO Headset uses TR90 nylon, stainless steel slider and glass-reinforced nylon pivots. Polymer earcup shell and forks further reduce weight and increase strength. The updated, pro-grade microphone has improved sensitivity, frequency range and signal-to-noise ratio. Advanced Pro-G drivers with a patent-pending, anti-distortion design deliver booming bass and precise clarity. Use with PC gaming or console for a heightened gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!