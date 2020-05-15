Microsoft takes up to $930 off Surface Laptop 3, Razer Blade Pro, and more

Microsoft has launched a sale on a selection of laptop PCs, taking upwards of $930 off select models from Razer, Samsung, the Surface lineup, and more. One standout amongst all of the deals is on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i7/16GB/256GB at $1,299.99 shipped. Other high-end configurations are available with added savings, as well. Typically selling for $1,599 like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you $299, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Surface Laptop 3 delivers a mobile workstation powered by an Intel i7 processor. A 13-inch screen form-factor packs 11.5-hour battery life and you’ll also find USB-C and USB-A ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 310 customers. Head below for the rest of our top picks from today’s sale.

Other standouts include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a $400 discount on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, which has dropped to a new all-time low. This isn’t as high-end of a configuration as the Razer models noted above, but will offer a similar mobile gaming experience. Get all the details right here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features:

Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with new Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and new colors to match your style.

