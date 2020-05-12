Razer Blade Stealth 13 drops to new all-time low following a $400 discount

Amazon currently offers the previous-generation Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,800, today’s offer slashes $400 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 sports 16GB of RAM and 512GB of on-board storage. Despite the thin form-factor, you’ll enjoy plenty of I/O like Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, dual USB-A ports, and more. This model is centered around an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card, which allows you to enjoy a variety of AAA titles. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more about Razer’s Blade Stealth in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional information.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $84. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade Stealth. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

Razer also just introduced a refreshed version of its Blade Stealth 13, which comes with a new 120Hz display. So if you’re after the latest and greatest, this is worth a closer look over the discounted previous-generation model.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 is built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture. With up to 2X the performance of the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 70% faster than the GTX 1050, it is a supercharger for today’s most popular games, and even faster with modern titles. The Razer Blade Stealth is only about 3.2 lbs and 0.6” thin, making it extremely portable and mobile.

