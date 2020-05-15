Score a year of Robb Report Magazine’s luxury content for $4.50 (Reg. $50+)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Robb Report Magazine for $4.49 with free delivery every month. Simply apply our 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to redeem the special price tag. While we have seen this one go for $50 for quite a while on Amazon, it is now listed with a regular price of $89 there and at DiscountMags. Today’s deal is at least $45.50 off and the best price we can find by a long shot. Needless to say, if you’re interested in the “leading international authority on luxury lifestyles,” now’s the time to jump in. More details below.

The Robb Report is a “global luxury source.” Its features cover everything from exotic automobiles and travel to investment, business, boating, wine, cigars, and real estate among “other aspects of an upscale lifestyle.”

Speaking of magazines, Amazon has loads of digital reads on sale from $5 right here and don’t forget to score your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies. The brand new Fire HD 8 lineup with upgraded internals is certainly worth a look as well. But if it’s graphics novels you’re after, our latest ComiXology sale starts from just $1.

More on Robb Report Magazine:

The mission of this magazine is to be the leading international authority on luxury lifestyles. In pursuit of this mission, the magazine’s editors and writers seek out and report on a broad range of high-end, luxury lifestyle subjects. Its articles cover exotic automobiles, travel, investment, business, boating and real estate among other aspects of an upscale lifestyle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!