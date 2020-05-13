With a Marvel Secret Wars and Deluxe DC sale already underway this week, ComiXology isn’t letting its foot off the gas by launching yet another batch of discounted reads. This time, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a variety of comics by famed author Tom Taylor, with prices starting at under $1. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on Superior Iron Man Vol. 1: Infamous at $2.99. You’d typically pay $9 for this novel, with today’s offer matching the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. In Superior Iron Man, Tony Stark decides to give every smartphone-wielding citizen of San Francisco access to his most powerful suit yet, the Extremis armor. But Daredevil isn’t down with Stark’s new vision of the future, and the two will battle it out. Head below for all of our top picks.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

How much would you pay for perfection? Beauty? Immortality? Tony Stark knows, and he’s ready to give it to you — but at a terrible price! The AXIS effect has changed Tony: He’s more stylish, more confident and more cunning than ever before. And he’s ready to lead San Francisco into the future — but the first step is to release Extremis upon the entire city!