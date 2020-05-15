An all-time low returns Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone to $250 (Save $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, right now you’ll find it for $300 at Amazon and B&H, with today’s offer saving you up to 28% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor and notch housing a 25MP camera. Around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 handset rocks support for up to 512GB of additional storage. So with your savings from today’s deal, it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of Samsung’s microSDXC cards. A 128GB model will set you back $30, or you could spend a decent amount of your savings on a 256GB one at $50. In either case, you’ll be expanding upon the built-in 64GB of storage, which is ideal for housing photos, videos, and more.

Today we’re also still seeing some Google Pixel 4 offers which include $200 Amazon gift cards priced from $699. If you’re after a flagship experience, these deals are surely worth taking a look at. Be sure to swing by our Android guide for even more discounts, as well.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Android Smartphone features:

Stay connected with this Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone. The 6.4-inch Full HD+ display provides crisp, detailed visuals and accurate touch operations, while the 64GB of storage offers plenty of space for your applications and media files.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!