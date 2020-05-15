Save nearly 18% on TECKIN’s 4-pack of RGB LED smart bulbs at $8 each

- May. 15th 2020 5:55 pm ET

0

TECKUS (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi RGB Smart LED Light Bulbs for $32.79 shipped with the code 5V5KPEPK at checkout. This saves you nearly 18% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, today’s sale makes each bulb around $8, while you’d normally pay $14 for just one. These bulbs support Alexa and Assistant voice commands out of the box, meaning that you can use them in either ecosystem. Plus, since they have WI-Fi built-in, there’s no need for an external hub for them to function. You’ll also net the same great benefits that all LED bulbs offer, providing similar brightness to older incandescent offerings at a fraction of the power usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need RGB coloring or Wi-Fi-connectivity, then opt for the Cree Connected LED bulb. At around $7 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, these bulbs offer functionality with Alexa at a more budget-friendly price than today’s lead deal.

Be sure to swing by our Smart Home guide for more great deals. We’ve got home security systems, outlets, sprinkler controllers, and more.

TECKIN Smart Bulb features:

  • Even you are not at home, you can control your smart bulb on/off with your phone via Smart Life App. Easily set schedule for your smart bulb
  • Control your smart bulb via your voice with Google Assistant
  • Express yourself and make your space more creative with TECKIN Smart Bulb

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

