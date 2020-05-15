iDevices’ HomeKit-ready Smart Wall Outlet hits 2020 low of $70 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the iDevices HomeKit-ready Smart Wall Outlet for $70.07 shipped. That’s $20+ off recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $8. This sleek wall outlet works with Assistant, Alexa, and HomeKit, allowing you to choose the best option to suit your needs. IFTTT compatibility is also in tow, paving the way for even more smart home control options and integrations. This outlet does not require a hub, freeing up one of your router’s treasured Ethernet ports and also reducing clutter. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

If you’re not ready to fork over $70, opt for two Meross Smart Plug Minis instead at $23 when clipping the on-page coupon. These also work with HomeKit, allowing you to expand an Apple smart home ecosystem for only $11.50 per plug.

On the lookout for some dimmer switches? We’ve got you covered with three TP-Link Kasa Dimmer Switches for under $67 alongside Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer at $35.

iDevices HomeKit Smart Wall Outlet features:

ACCESS ANYWHERE: Control your electronics from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app, no hub or additional hardware required

INDEPENDENT OUTLET CONTROL: Control and schedule both the top and bottom receptacles independently with the app or voice commands

WORKS WITH IFTTT: Do even more with Wall Outlet by connecting to hundreds of apps and web services for whole home automation

