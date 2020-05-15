DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sales event with a series of notable multi-year offers including Wired magazine and many others. Starting from as low as $4.25 per year, you’ll find just about all of the most popular titles represented in this weekend’s sale with some better than usual pricing. Head below for all the details.

Magazines like Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Wired, Popular Science, GQ, and others are available starting at 3-years for just under $13 or about $4.30 per year. And at that price, it’s nearly impossible to go wrong here.

One notable deal here, among the many, is 3-years of Wired magazine for $12.95 with delivery every month. Today’s offer is nearly $26 per year under Amazon’s $30 listing and the lowest total we can find. However, Amazon is offering a 4-month trial sub for $1, which is great way to give the magazine a try at a major discount. Just remember though, if you take the Amazon route the sub will get automatically renewed at full price if you don’t cancel it manually beforehand.

As you may have seen earlier today, Robb Report magazine is on sale for $4.50 per year outside of the weekend sale with our special code. That’s on top of Amazon’s ongoing digital sale from $5 and our latest ComiXology sale from just $1. Then be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies.

More on Wired magazine:

It’s about turning new ideas into everyday reality. It’s about seeding our community of influencers with the ideas that will shape and transform our collective future. Wired readers want to know how technology is changing the world, and they’re interested in big, relevant ideas, even if those ideas challenge their assumptions—or blow their minds. Wired readers are generally familiar with computers and the Internet, but this is definitely not a computer magazine—Wired won’t teach you how to upgrade your RAM.

