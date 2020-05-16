Bose Hearphones enhance vocals and block out ambient noise at $399 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering Bose Hearphones Conversation-Enhancing and Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for $399 shipped. Normally $500 at Best Buy and on sale for $430 at Bose direct, this is a match of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. While these headphones offer active noise cancellation, which is becoming a staple feature for many, they do something that’s quite unique. Not only can it block out the noise around you, but the Bose Hearphones have the ability to block ambient sound while enhancing vocals of those nearby. That’s right, the Bose Hearphones can help you focus in on what people are saying by canceling the ambient noise of a coffee shop, airport, or other loud environment and enhance the voices of those near you, making it easier to take part in the conversation. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Apple’s AirPods Pro would be a great alternative to the Bose Hearphones if you’re not all that interested in the vocal boosting. They’re currently on sale for $224 at AT&T, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. I love my AirPods Pro, as they work well in a multitude of environments. From flying in an airplane to blocking out coffee shop noise, helping me study in the car on road trips, or just enjoying my tunes in peace at home, AirPods Pro with the H1 chip are just fantastic given they have instant pairing with Apple devices, “Hey Siri” detection, and more.

If you’re just wanting active noise cancellation, and aren’t a fan of Apple products, well, that can be achieved in a more budget-friendly manner. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth True Wireless In-ear Earbuds are available at Amazon for $198 shipped. These earbuds offer true active noise cancellation and work well on both Android or iPhone, giving you high-quality audio while also helping block out the noise around you.

Bose Hearphones features:

Wireless conversation enhancing headphones help you hear in louder environments by bringing into focus the voices you want to hear and reducing the noises you don’t

Always on active noise reduction Quiets your surroundings, while directional microphones in each earbud help you focus on the sounds in front of you or all around you

Personalize your listening experience with settings such as bass and treble, world volume and microphone directivity within the Bose hear app. To take advantage of the conversation enhancing benefits of Hear phones a Smart Phone is required

Soft stay hear+ tips stay secure and comfortable, and a lightweight neckband conforms to your body for all day wear

Up to 10 hours of battery life from a rechargeable lithium ion battery. The headphones fully charge in less than 3 hours ; USB cable:12″

