Apple AirPods Pro are yours at $224 shipped, one of the best prices yet

AT&T is offering Apple’s AirPods Pro at $224 shipped. As a comparison, these popular earbuds typically sell at $249. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Save further and go with Anker’s popular Soundcore Liberty Air 2 truly wireless earbuds for much less. While this alternative does have a more AirPod-like design, it still comes with a number of popular features, including noise reduction and up to 28-hours of playtime. Not to mention, it’s available in black. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for more Apple deals? Our constantly updating guide is jam-packed with notable markdowns, including the 2018 iPad Pro, which is seeing hefty discounts across the board today.

Apple AirPods feature:

Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound.

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you.

A more customizable fit for all-day comfort.

Sweat and water-resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!