Apple AirPods Pro are yours at $224 shipped, one of the best prices yet

- May. 15th 2020 7:43 am ET

$224
0

AT&T is offering Apple’s AirPods Pro at $224 shipped. As a comparison, these popular earbuds typically sell at $249. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Save further and go with Anker’s popular Soundcore Liberty Air 2 truly wireless earbuds for much less. While this alternative does have a more AirPod-like design, it still comes with a number of popular features, including noise reduction and up to 28-hours of playtime. Not to mention, it’s available in black. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for more Apple deals? Our constantly updating guide is jam-packed with notable markdowns, including the 2018 iPad Pro, which is seeing hefty discounts across the board today.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound.
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you.
  • A more customizable fit for all-day comfort.
  • Sweat and water-resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$224
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Headphones AT&T

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp