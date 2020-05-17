Nest Learning Thermostat includes a Nest Cam Indoor at $299 ($378 value)

BuyDig is currently bundling the Google Nest third-generation Learning Thermostat with Nest Cam Indoor for $299 shipped when code YGT22 has been applied at checkout. Typically you’d pay $249 for the thermostat and $129 for the camera right now, with today’s offer saving you $79 and marking one of the best values to date. This is also around $10 less than their combined all-time lows. Nest’s Learning Thermostat offers one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market alongside smart home control, energy savings from reducing heating and cooling bills, and more. Throw in the Nest Cam Indoor, and you’ll be able to receive notifications when motion is detected and monitor activity around your smart home. Both carry 4.2/5+ star ratings from thousands of customers and are #1 best-sellers at Amazon.

Bring home similar smart home AC control with the Nest Thermostat E at $139 instead. If you can live without the high-end design of the featured model, you’ll save some serious cash in the process. That way if you still want to pick up the Nest Cam Indoor, you’ll make out for less than the bundle mentioned above.

Smart home owners with an Alexa-centered setup won’t want to miss out on today’s discounted Echo Plus bundle, which includes $190 worth of gear for its lowest price to date at $100.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

