Bring Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch to your wrist at a low of $99 (33% off)

- May. 17th 2020 10:19 am ET

$149 $99
Amazon is currently offering the Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $99 shipped. Having dropped from $149, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay a bloated $295 for other styles right now. Packed with a swim-proof design, Skagen’s Falster 2 is powered by Wear OS for an iOS and Android-compatible experience. Alongside the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and more. Plus, you’ll enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers and you can give our launch coverage a read for even more details.

If you’re after a sportier look than the stainless steel band mesh band included in the lead deal, use some of your savings to grab a more workout-friendly strap for $12 at Amazon. There’s also plenty of other styles compatible with the Falster 2 worth checking out, as well.

We’re also still seeing a collection of Garmin smartwatches on sale, with $150 off the high-end Fenix 6 Sapphire and even more priced from $75.

Skagen Connected Falster 2 features:

The Falster 2 Smartwatch boasts an interactive, swimproof touchscreen and a range of smart features powered with Wear OS by Google™ including: heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, Google Pay, GPS and more. Choose from time- or function-based displays for easy access to your favorite features, and add your favorite third-party apps from the Google Play store. A battery-efficient dial design provides up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, and the interchangeable steel-mesh strap allows you to customize your look. Each watch comes with a magnetic charger.

