Save $150 on Garmin’s Fenix 6 Sapphire Smartwatch at a new low, more from $75

- May. 15th 2020 2:28 pm ET

Update: Amazon has dropped the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Premium Smartwatch to $849.99, saving you an extra $19 and marking a new all-time low. Find additional Garmin deals below the fold.

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Premium Smartwatch for $868.86 shipped. Typically selling for $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $131 discount, marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of Garmin’s most high-end wearables, you’ll find features to match like up to 46-days of battery life, a rugged stainless steel casing, and more. Alongside being able to track steps, heart rate, and the usual fitness stats, there’s also Pulse Ox, sleep monitoring, and pace guidance for coaching you on workouts. Over 750 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for even more Garmin deals from $150.

Other notable Garmin deals:

Update 5/15 @ 4:45 PM: We’ve now spotted the Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Watch (6977) for $75.38 shipped. That’s around $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $9. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Update 5/13 @ 2:36 PM: Woot is offering the Timex Expedition Metal Scout Watch for $14.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $55 direct, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

While you’re supplementing your fitness kit, Apple’s second-generation AirPods make great workout companions and are currently marked down to $130. A new water bottle wouldn’t hurt either, which makes this $4.50 Nalgene a great buy, too. Then swing by our fashion guide for deals on fitness apparel, sneakers, and more.

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire features:

Add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts with the Fenix 6 Pro and Fenix 6 Sapphire multisport GPS watches. Designed for all-day wearability, these rugged devices put advanced training status, running/cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature helps keep your pacing strategy on track — providing grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course. You’ll have preloaded topo maps and ski maps for more than 2, 000 worldwide ski resorts.

