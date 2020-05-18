Amazon’s budget-friendly Fire 7 tablet is down to $20 for a limited time

Woot offers Amazon’s previous-generation Fire 7 tablet from $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise; a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $50 for this model with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $10. You’d pay $30 more for the current-generation model. Fire 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display, while the larger option in today’s sale delivers a full HD display. Ideal for those not in need of Apple’s latest iPads or for kids that you don’t want to spend a fortune on just to have a tablet around. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 55,000 Amazon customers.

It’s a good idea to invest in a case for some extra protection. Moko has a wide range of styles from $11 to fit just about any preference. Includes a folio design, so you’ll be able to keep things safe and secure. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking for a more upgraded experience? You can currently save on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro lineup. Nearly every model is currently discounted, making it a great time to save across the board.

Amazon Fire 7 features:

7″ IPS display; 8 or 16 GB of internal storage (up to 256 GB with microSD)

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Alexa enabled

1 GB of RAM

VGA front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi

