Amazon’s budget-friendly Fire 7 tablet is down to $20 for a limited time

- May. 18th 2020 10:44 am ET

From $20
0

Woot offers Amazon’s previous-generation Fire 7 tablet from $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise; a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $50 for this model with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $10. You’d pay $30 more for the current-generation model. Fire 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display, while the larger option in today’s sale delivers a full HD display. Ideal for those not in need of Apple’s latest iPads or for kids that you don’t want to spend a fortune on just to have a tablet around. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 55,000 Amazon customers.

It’s a good idea to invest in a case for some extra protection. Moko has a wide range of styles from $11 to fit just about any preference. Includes a folio design, so you’ll be able to keep things safe and secure. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking for a more upgraded experience? You can currently save on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro lineup. Nearly every model is currently discounted, making it a great time to save across the board.

Amazon Fire 7 features:

  • 7″ IPS display; 8 or 16 GB of internal storage (up to 256 GB with microSD)
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 8 hours of battery life
  • Alexa enabled
  • 1 GB of RAM
  • VGA front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
woot

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp