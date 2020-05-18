Apple’s new TV show sale offers iconic complete series from $10

- May. 18th 2020 8:17 am ET

0

Apple has a new TV show sale running this morning, offering notable discounts on a number of popular shows. As always, each of which will become a permanent addition to your collection of content. With so many series switching streaming platforms in the coming year, this is a great chance to lock down your favorite content. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Headlining today is certainly seasons 1-10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm for $79.99. With the latest season in tow, this is a great time to add Larry David’s iconic series to your library at a discount from the usual $170 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date.

Other notable deals include:

Meanwhile, Apple’s weekend movie sale is still live with deals from $5. You’ll find a number of action titles and movie bundles marked down through tonight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp