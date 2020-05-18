Apple’s new TV show sale offers iconic complete series from $10

Apple has a new TV show sale running this morning, offering notable discounts on a number of popular shows. As always, each of which will become a permanent addition to your collection of content. With so many series switching streaming platforms in the coming year, this is a great chance to lock down your favorite content. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Headlining today is certainly seasons 1-10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm for $79.99. With the latest season in tow, this is a great time to add Larry David’s iconic series to your library at a discount from the usual $170 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date.
Other notable deals include:
- Entourage: $40 (Reg. $120)
- Ballers: $20 (Reg. $70)
- The Vietnam War with Ken Burns: $30 (Reg. $50)
- The West Wing: $40 (Reg. $70)
- The Americans: $40 (Reg. $80)
- Silicon Valley: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Friends: $60 (Reg. $100)
- Swamp Thing: $10 (Reg. $30)
Meanwhile, Apple’s weekend movie sale is still live with deals from $5. You’ll find a number of action titles and movie bundles marked down through tonight.
