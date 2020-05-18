Awair Glow C pairs an air quality monitor with a smart plug at $69 (Save 22%)

- May. 18th 2020 1:12 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor and Smart Plug for $69 shipped. Typically you’d pay $89, with today’s offer saving you $20 and matching our previous mention for the second-best to date. Keep an eye on the air quality of your space with Awair Glow C. This monitor can track everything from humidity and temperature to airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs). Plus, with the built-in smart plug, you’ll be able to set up automations to turn on a fan, heater, humidifier, or other appliances to ensure your surroundings are the way they should be. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those in the HomeKit ecosystem will want to take a look at Eve Degree instead. This air quality monitor can detect temperature, humidity, and air pressure while also saving you more than the lead deal. It does lack the built-in smart plug features, though.

If you’re just after a smart plug to bring some automation to your space, Leviton’s Decora option will do the trick at $22. Alongside the usual on and off functionality, it also supports dimming features.

Awair Glow C features:

Glow C monitors three key factors that affect the health of your indoor environment: airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs), temperature, and humidity.Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep quality, gain relief from indoor allergy symptoms, manage eczema and asthma triggers, or simply protect your health, Glow C can give you the insight you need to live healthier and breathe easier in your space.

