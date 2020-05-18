Make bacon easier with this griddle press at $33 on Amazon (Reg. $40)

- May. 18th 2020 4:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering the HomeCraft Nonstick Electric Bacon Press & Griddle for $32.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a bacon fan, then this is a must-have kitchen tool. It can cook up to six pieces at a time, alongside preparing sausage, pancakes, and even eggs. It stores super compact thanks to its vertical design, ensuring it won’t take up any extra space on your counter. Plus, the indicator light lets you know when it’s preheated and ready to start cooking. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer cast iron? Well, the Lodge Grill/Griddle is available for under $30 shipped at Amazon. This is best used on a gas stove or a grill for even heat and will make morning meal prep much more fun.

Don’t miss out on the deals we spotted earlier, including Calphalon’s T10 Tri-Play Copper 10-piece Cookware Set at $115 (which is $128 off), or the Cuisinart cast iron gear with prices starting at $70.

HomeCraft Bacon Press and Griddle features:

  • Crispy bacon: The removable central plate can accommodate up to six strips of regular-cut bacon At a time, making delicious, crispy bacon in just a few minutes. Can also cook thick-cut bacon
  • Dual-sided cooking: The dual-sided griddle allows you to cook a variety of foods such as eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and hashbrowns and the nonstick surface easily wipes clean
  • Tidy vertical storage: The Black, lightweight slim folding design allows for tidy vertical storage

