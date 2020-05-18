JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker drops to $120 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.95 shipped in several colors. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. An IPX7 waterproof design pairs with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. Battery life clocks in at 20-hours, ensuring you can rock out all day long and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation JBL Charge 3 speaker instead. You’ll still enjoy the IPX7 design and 20-hours of playback, but for $20 less, will miss out on the improved sound quality and other premium features. In terms of the latter, one exclusion here is JBL’s Connect+ functionality, which allows you to sync Charge 4 with multiple speakers from the brand.

Bring high-end audio to your Siri setup by taking advantage of today’s HomePod discount. Currently marked down by $99, you’ll be able to score the AirPlay 2-enabled speaker for $200.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

