HomePod returns to $200 with Siri control, HomeKit, more ($99 off)

- May. 18th 2020 7:45 am ET

Best Buy offers Apple HomePod for $199.99 shipped in both colors. Today’s deal is down from the usual $299 price tag and a match of our earlier spring mention. B&H has it at $285 currently, for comparison. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. It’s a great way to add multi-room audio throughout your home while also bringing voice control for your HomeKit setup to the mix.

Save a bit more while dropping the Siri functionality by going with a Sonos One SL speaker instead. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services for around $76 less than today’s featured offer, however, you’ll miss out on some features like AirPlay.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

