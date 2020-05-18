Lenovo has a long history of making everything from PCs to tablets, Chromebooks to Google Assistant hubs, and the list goes on. With Lenovo Smart Frame, the company aims to make it easier than ever to keep your favorite photos on display. This concept is far from new, but many of the existing executions up to this point have made the process of uploading photos more cumbersome than most would like. Top that off with obvious cables and you can see why Lenovo Smart Frame could easily stand out from much of the competition. Continue reading to learn more.

Lenovo Smart Frame says goodbye to physical photos

When I first saw an picture of Lenovo Smart Frame, I was immediately reminded of Samsung’s stylish Frame TV. For those unfamiliar, it’s a television that tries to camouflage itself as a picture frame. While Lenovo Smart Frame is not as large, it does boast a 15- by 24-inch size which should be a great size for a wide variety of rooms.

Like Samsung Frame TV, there’s a built-in sensor that detects and adjusts the brightness and color of your photos to let it “match the ambient light in your room.” Lenovo touts that the technology allows it to look “so good you’ll forget it’s a digital screen.”

If you’ve changed a physical photo frame, you know just how painful the process can be. Lenovo Smart Frame changes all of that with touch-less hand gestures that let you swipe through pictures. It even works with Google Photos, which you can find more details about on 9to5Google.

Pricing and availability

Once officially launched, the new Lenovo Smart Frame is slated to retail for $399. For anyone overwhelmed by this price, the company is planning to offer as much as 50% off to backers of its Indiegogo campaign. It hasn’t gone live yet, but you can sign up to be notified here.

9to5Toys’ Take

I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone that thinks Lenovo’s new Smart Frame looks anything short of great. The design is clean, simple, and it even has a thin power cable blends well with its surroundings.

The only thing I can pick on Lenovo for here is its high price tag of $399. While some would justify that it’s an item that you’ll take with you for years to come, it’s a price that I think many consumers will balk at. That being said, it’s Lenovo does seem to be attacking this issue head on with its aggressive Indiegogo campaign. Hopefully this will bring in loads of early adopters and propel the device into a successful future that lessens the manufacturing cost over time.

