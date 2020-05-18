Save 25% on Logitech’s wireless multi-device keyboard at a 2020 low of $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech K780 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you 25% and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Perfect for workstations with multiple devices, Logitech’s K780 keyboard can pair with three different machines at a time over Bluetooth or with the wireless USB receiver. Plus with Logitech FLOW, you’ll be able to easily copy and paste content between the connected devices for a seamless work environment. A built-in cradle allows you to prop up a tablet or smartphone, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, you’ll find the Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard for $34.99. Also at Best Buy direct. Down from $50, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen this year. This compact keyboard features similar multi-device functionality without the number pad found on the lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,700 customers.

If you can live without the multi-device functionality found in the lead deal, then consider bringing home this highly-rated ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard for $18 instead. This alternative matches the Logitech model’s compact, chicklet switch design but ditches the higher-end feature in order to save you some extra cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Or for those after the tactile feel of a mechanic keyboard, be sure to check out the latest model from Das Keyboard which packs Cherry MX keys and more.

Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard features:

Type with this multi-device Logitech wireless keyboard. The built-in rubber cradle supports devices vertically, making small screens easily viewable, and 128-bit AES encryption keeps information private. Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome and Android devices, this Logitech wireless keyboard uses USB and Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone and tablet.

