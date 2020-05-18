Save $399 on Microsoft’s 256GB Surface Pro X at new Amazon all-time low

- May. 18th 2020 3:09 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 3GHz/8GB/128GB for $899.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $1,299, today’s offer saves you $399 and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X won’t have any problems getting work done wherever you chose. A 13-inch touchscreen continues to deliver on that mission, and is complemented by a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Plus, a versatile 2-in-1 design allows it to convert between a tablet and laptop. Two USB-C ports offer flexible connectivity, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, picking up Microsoft’s Surface Pro X keyboard is a perfect way to complete the package. This backlit keyboard magnetically attaches to the Surface Pro X, elevating your typing experience and productivity in one fell swoop. Plus, it’s just $106, leaving you with plenty of extra cash from the lead deal.

If you’re more of an Android fan and don’t need a full-blown Windows machine, opting for Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S6 Tablet may be a better solution. Right now it has been dropped to an Amazon low at $610, saving you $120 from the going rate.

Microsoft Surface Pro X fratures:

You’re always one step ahead. So is Surface Pro X. Sleek design and ultimate mobility combine with razor-thin bezels that take your ideas to the edge of the brilliant 13” touchscreen. Stay connected and work more efficiently anywhere with blazing-fast LTE.3 For a premium laptop experience on the go, click Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen* in place. The Pen stores securely and recharges in the keyboard, so it’s always at your fingertips.

Microsoft

