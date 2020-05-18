Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S6 Tablet hits new Amazon low of $610 (Reg. $730)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 256GB for $609.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $20. This top-tier Samsung tablet aims to deliver a PC-like experience in the form of Android. It supports a keyboard with trackpad, just like you’ll find with the latest iPads. Unlike Apple tablets, this offering bundles a stylus in the form of Samsung’s S Pen. When not in use it magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Arm your new tablet with Fintie’s $32 Keyboard Case and watch productivity soar. It sports a slim 7mm design and will easily prop up your new 10.5-inch tablet. It’s comprised of PU leather and features an anti-slip interior. Well over 425 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Need a refreshed Samsung smartphone? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest and greatest like its Galaxy S20 at $800 which offers up $200 in savings. That’s not the only model on sale, so be sure to swing by to find all we’ve spotted.

Oh, and don’t forget that Amazon’s Fire 7 is only a mere $20, making it about as affordable as it a tablet can get.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features:

The 2-in-1 that’s your all-in-one. Instantly transform your Android tablet into a PC desktop experience when you attach the keyboard with built-in trackpad.

Power to multitask. Thanks to the speed of the fast mobile processor, rapidly switch between apps and tasks or immerse yourself in graphic-intensive games. Plus, get PC-caliber internal RAM.

All-new S Pen included. Now the included S Pen lets you pause and skip at the press of the button. Plus, you can still mark up papers, sign docs and take notes. The S Pen even attaches magnetically for easy storage and charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!