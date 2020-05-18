Moto One Action Android smartphone sees $100 discount down to $250

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped in Denim and White. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer saves you $100, is the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $21 of the all-time low. Centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Moto One is powered with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Motorola completes the package with 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 225 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Another notable feature on the Moto One Action is its expandable storage thanks to a microSD card slot. So a great way to put your savings to work would be grabbing SanDisk’s 64GB card for $15, giving you plenty of extra room for photos and other important files.

This past weekend we spotted a discount on the OnePlus 6T, which delivers a value-packed Android experience. Right now this smartphone is on sale for $300, marking the lowest we’ve seen.

Moto One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

