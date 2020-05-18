Samsung’s new 85-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV receives first discount of $300

Amazon is offering the Samsung 85-inch Crystal 4K HDR Alexa Smart TV (TU-8000) for $1,697.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $300 off the typical rate and is the first price drop we have tracked. If you’re looking for one of the biggest and newest TVs out there, this could be the one for you. It’s a 2020 model that has Alexa and Bixby built-in with full support for 4K, HDR, and Apple AirPlay 2. It’s a huge screen that the whole family is bound to enjoy and will cover your needs for years to come. The built-in Crystal processor “transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.” Inputs include 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, Optical Audio, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With a nice TV like this, you should definitely up your audio game with a new soundbar. VIZIO’s 2.1-Channel Sound Bar is $150 and is just like the model I’ve been using for years. It cranks out 100-decibels of audio and sports Bluetooth connectivity. Best of all, you’ll only need to spend half of today’s savings on it.

Oh, and speaking of audio, we spotted a variety of Sony speakers on sale from $73. Swing by our roundup to find deals that slash up to 50% off.

And while we’re talking Samung, let’s not forget that its Galaxy S6 Tablet has also hit a new Amazon low. It’s down to $610, which delivers $120 in savings.

Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart TV features:

CRYSTAL PROCESSOR 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

MULTI VOICE: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN : Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

