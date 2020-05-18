Expand your surround sound setup with Sony speakers from $73 (Up 50% off)

- May. 18th 2020 12:42 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price as well as $2 more at Best Buy. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked in over 5-months. Sony’s speakers deliver Dolby Atmos audio in order to provide a “breathtaking cinematic sound experience.” These speakers both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup, offering the flexibility to integrate them as you see fit. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $73.

Other notable Sony speaker deals include:

Use your savings to grab some speaker wire to ensure you’ll be able to integrate the speakers perfectly into an existing home theater or professional audio setup. Then be sure to swing by our home theater guide for even more discounts on gear to upgrade your setup.

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience.

