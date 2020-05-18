Samsung Galaxy S20/+ return to all-time lows starting at $800 (Save $200)

- May. 18th 2020 9:37 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the all-time low. You can also save $200 on the S20+, bringing the price down to $999.99 at Amazon. Sporting 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays respectively, Samsung’s latest flagship handsets come equipped with all-day battery life at 28- and 34-hours. Each model sports 128GB of onboard storage as well as 5G connectivity. The S20+ stands out with 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses that are backed by Samsung’s Single Take AI. Rated 4/5 stars from 270 customers and you’ll find extra details in our hands-on review.

Protect your new smartphone by spending a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S20 Case at $12. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen. 

If you’re after something a little more budget-friendly, we also spotted a $100 discount on the Moto One Action, which scores you an Android smartphone for $250.

Samsung Galaxy S20 features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

