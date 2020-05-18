Western Digital and SanDisk storage deals take up to 35% off, today only

- May. 18th 2020 7:11 am ET

0

Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are all offering notable savings on SanDisk and Western Digital storage today. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Western Digital 512GB USB-C Portable SSD for $84.99. It typically goes for $100 at various retailers. You’ll receive 512GB of storage here in a small footprint with up to 540MB/s transfer speeds across USB-A and USB-C connections. It includes cables for both mediums. This is an ideal option if you find yourself regularly bouncing back and forth between the latest Macs and previous-generation models. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find more deals down below.

Another standout today is the WD 6TB 7200RPM 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $189.99 with the on-page coupon. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate. Notable feature here include 6TB worth of storage and 7200RPM performance, which is enough for basic desktop setups looking to expand storage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for additional deals on SanDisk and Western Digital storage from Best Buy.

Western Digital USB-C SSD features:

  • Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s
  • Password protection with hardware encryption
  • USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible. Compatibility-Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, macOS High Sierra, Sierra or El Capitan. Reformatting may be required for other operating systems

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best External Hard Drive Deals

Best External Hard Drive Deals

These high-capacity data storage devices are typically used for full-system (Time Machine) backups and to quickly share large digital media files. The most common external hard drives connects via USB 2.0/3.0, but there are other (faster) interfaces available including FireWire, Thunderbolt, USB-C, and others.

SanDisk Western Digital

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp