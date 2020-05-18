Western Digital and SanDisk storage deals take up to 35% off, today only

Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are all offering notable savings on SanDisk and Western Digital storage today. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Western Digital 512GB USB-C Portable SSD for $84.99. It typically goes for $100 at various retailers. You’ll receive 512GB of storage here in a small footprint with up to 540MB/s transfer speeds across USB-A and USB-C connections. It includes cables for both mediums. This is an ideal option if you find yourself regularly bouncing back and forth between the latest Macs and previous-generation models. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You’ll find more deals down below.

Another standout today is the WD 6TB 7200RPM 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $189.99 with the on-page coupon. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate. Notable feature here include 6TB worth of storage and 7200RPM performance, which is enough for basic desktop setups looking to expand storage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Western Digital USB-C SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible. Compatibility-Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, macOS High Sierra, Sierra or El Capitan. Reformatting may be required for other operating systems

