Work in peace with Shure’s AONIC 50 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $399 (Orig. $499)

If you are looking for an audio upgrade, look no further. Shure makes exceptional wireless headphones that deliver high-end audio and impressive battery life. Right now, you can get the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $399 (Orig. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones. These cans utilize the latest Bluetooth technology to offer impressive sound quality for 20 hours straight, with support for multiple codecs. Noise cancellation helps to block out distractions, and you can turn on Environment mode to hear other people.

These headphones have “everything that’s required to live up to Shure’s impeccable heritage,” according to Trusted Reviews. You can get Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones now for $399 (Orig. $499).

