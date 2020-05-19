Amazon discounts Cowboy Bebop, Gundam, and other anime Blu-ray from $16

- May. 19th 2020 10:56 am ET

Amazon has kicked off a sale on various Blu-ray anime series and films from $16 headlined by Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series at $28.99 shipped. Typically selling for $36, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the second-best this year, and the lowest we’ve seen in months. Spanning 26-episodes, this series takes place in the year 2071 and follows four bounty hunters trying to make a living as they track down fugitives across the solar system. Cowboy Bebop is one of my personal favorite shows of all-time, and I can’t recommend it enough to anyone who’s a fan of science fiction or jazzy soundtracks. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other highlights from Amazon’s anime Blu-ray sale:

If you’re looking to expand your digital library, today Apple just launched its latest sale filled with Disney films at all-time lows, alongside bundles and more priced from $1. Be sure to check out all of the discounts right here.

Cowboy Bebop synopsis:

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash.

