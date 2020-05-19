Save $70 and score a 2020 low on ARRIS’ mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX7800) for $329.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer saves you $70, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best this year. Blanket your home in 3,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage with this ARRIS router. It touts up to 7.8Gb/s second, ensuring that everyone in your household will be able to stream video, play games, and backup their machines without bottlenecking your network. Rated 3.7/5 stars and we previously featured the mAX Plus system in our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. More details below.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

Be sure to check out our UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router for some insight into one of our favorite alternatives. Or for additional ways to outfit your setup with 802.11ax connectivity, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers.

ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

The SURFboard mAX is a tri-band whole home gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on all 3 bands! With the SURFboard mAX Plus your home will experience system speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps and provide up to 400% greater range than existing Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) mesh systems. The SURFboard mAX Mesh Wi-Fi System future-proofs your home with Wi-Fi 6 technology and is backwards compatible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!