Lenovo’s Tab M10 HD Android Tablet is perfect for Netflix at $123 (Save 20%)

- May. 19th 2020 10:00 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $123.12 shipped. Having dropped from $155, today’s offer saves you over 20%, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is the third-best to date. For comparison, you’ll still pay $180 at Best BuyFeaturing a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 comes equipped with dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers and expandable microSD card storage. Those in search of a more affordable option for watching Netflix in bed or web browsing from the couch will find this to be a compelling solution at the price. Over 625 customers havre left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If the 32GB of internal storage won’t cut it for your media library, spending just a portion of your savings on Samsung’s best-selling 64GB microSDXC card is a solid idea. It’ll only run you $12 at Amazon right now, tripling the storage that’s included out of the box.

For a more flagship Android tablet experience, right now you can save up to $120 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 with prices starting at $550. If you’re hoping to get work done alongside consuming content, this discount is worth a closer look.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD features:

The Lenovo Tab M10 (HD) is one impressive Android tablet – and made for the whole family! This impressive 10-inch tablet features an HD screen and two front speakers with Dolby Audio (plus a 3.5 mm audio jack) to make streaming videos, games, and other applications come to life. Packed with a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon 429, quad-core, 2.0GHz processor, the Tab M10 offers 32GB memory and microSD card slot to add more.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
