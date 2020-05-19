Lenovo’s Tab M10 HD Android Tablet is perfect for Netflix at $123 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1-inch 32GB Android Tablet for $123.12 shipped. Having dropped from $155, today’s offer saves you over 20%, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is the third-best to date. For comparison, you’ll still pay $180 at Best Buy. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 comes equipped with dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers and expandable microSD card storage. Those in search of a more affordable option for watching Netflix in bed or web browsing from the couch will find this to be a compelling solution at the price. Over 625 customers havre left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If the 32GB of internal storage won’t cut it for your media library, spending just a portion of your savings on Samsung’s best-selling 64GB microSDXC card is a solid idea. It’ll only run you $12 at Amazon right now, tripling the storage that’s included out of the box.

For a more flagship Android tablet experience, right now you can save up to $120 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 with prices starting at $550. If you’re hoping to get work done alongside consuming content, this discount is worth a closer look.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD features:

The Lenovo Tab M10 (HD) is one impressive Android tablet – and made for the whole family! This impressive 10-inch tablet features an HD screen and two front speakers with Dolby Audio (plus a 3.5 mm audio jack) to make streaming videos, games, and other applications come to life. Packed with a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon 429, quad-core, 2.0GHz processor, the Tab M10 offers 32GB memory and microSD card slot to add more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!