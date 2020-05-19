Take $100 off Apple’s upgraded 13-inch MacBook Air for a limited time

- May. 19th 2020 3:42 pm ET

B&H offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz/8GB/512GB in Gold for $1,119 shipped. You’ll note that it’s currently backordered a week at this time. Today’s deal is a $100 savings and the best we’ve tracked on the upgraded model, it’s also a match of the largest cash discount we’ve seen on the 2020 rendition to date. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with an upgraded SSD delivering 512GB of storage. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Our Apple shopping guide continues to grow each day with additional notable deals. Just this week we’ve seen a rare discount on iPod Touch, along with a notable 1-day sale featuring Apple Watch deals from $130. Check out the entire selection of Apple price drops on this landing page.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Providing both portability and performance, the Gold Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display houses a 1.1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor, which can be boosted up to 3.5 GHz, and 8GB of 3733 MHz LPDDR4X RAM in its trademark thin and light unibody wedge design made from 100% recycled aluminum. For faster boot times and app launches, the MacBook Air utilizes a 512GB PCIe SSD.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

