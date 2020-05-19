Apple’s latest iPod touch sees rare price cut to $180

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPod touch 32GB for $179.95 shipped in Silver. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 5-months and comes within $1 of the all-time low for this color. Having been refreshed last year, Apple’s most recent iPod touch comes equipped with a 4-inch Retina display and A10 Fusion processor. A front facing camera offers group FaceTime potential, and it also makes for a great first introduction to iOS for kids or anyone looking to enjoy music, videos, games, and more. We found it to be “an ideal Apple Arcade companion” in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use a portion of your savings from today’s deal to score some added protection for your new iPod touch. This clear case will only run you $6 at Amazon and comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 500 customers. It’ll still show off the device’s design, while adding drop protection and a raised lip to prevent a scratched screen.

Swing by our Apple guide today for even more discounts including Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at $950 and a collection of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $16.

Apple iPod touch features:

iPod touch gives you a beautiful canvas for your messages, photos, videos, and more. Everything is sharp, vivid, and lifelike. All on a device that’s 6.1 mm thin and 3.1 ounces, so you can take it anywhere. The A10 Fusion chip brings up to twice the performance and three times better graphics to the new iPod touch — while still delivering great battery life. It powers augmented reality games and apps. And it makes everything you do feel faster and more fluid.

