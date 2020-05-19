Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go. After seeing some great deals go live on Adobe’s Elements apps at up to 30% off for Mac this morning, we are ready to bring you the rest of the most notable price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Today we are brushing up on our French, Spanish, and Italian while consolidating our social networking footprint and receiving completely free animated weather forecasts. Head below the fold for your complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals of the day.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LEDit 4: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Italian Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Essential Oils Guide: doTERRA: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Power Exif-Photo Exif Viewer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Password Safe – iPassSafe: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AddMe: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B Computer: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020: $70 (Reg. $100)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PAKO 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Coloring book: FREE (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: TimeTrack for Freelancers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peace, Death!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Knight Watch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera 4: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Commodities Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

YoWindow Weather:

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day. All the weather at your fingertips. You see the current weather, the forecast for today and for several days ahead. State of the art landscapes change depending on the season. The artwork is designed down to the smallest detail. Choose a landscape that fits best for your area.

