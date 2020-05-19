Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40, Far Cry 4 $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and having just released a couple months ago, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Similar packages go for $100 on PSN. Including “10 magical Kingdom Hearts experiences,” this one comes with everything from 0.2 Birth by Sleep right through to The Story So Far and Kingdom Heats III, all in one handy package. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some fresh new digital Xbox deals, Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2, Celeste, BioShock: The Collection, Firewatch, and much more.

