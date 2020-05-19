Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40, Far Cry 4 $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and having just released a couple months ago, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Similar packages go for $100 on PSN. Including “10 magical Kingdom Hearts experiences,” this one comes with everything from 0.2 Birth by Sleep right through to The Story So Far and Kingdom Heats III, all in one handy package. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including some fresh new digital Xbox deals, Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2, Celeste, BioShock: The Collection, Firewatch, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- Nintendo SEGA/anime sale from $6
- New PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $30 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry 4 $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Watch Dogs 2 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ultimate Sonic Bundle $45 (Reg. $60)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Firewatch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider Xbox Franchise Sale…
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2: Gold Edition $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Eternal $45 (Reg. $60)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game FREE (Reg. $17+)
- Also on Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar $24 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 20 Champions $24 (Reg. $80)
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
