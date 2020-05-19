Easily connect legacy devices to your MacBook with this $6 USB-C adapter

Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to USB-A adapter for $5.99 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $9 for this accessory. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This nifty adapter makes it easy to connect legacy devices to the latest devices from Apple, including MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. I have a few of these around the house to compliment my 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it easy to pair older hard drives and my printer when needed. This is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 1,700 reviewers leaving a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you can skip the cable design, opt to save a bit further per unit and go with this two-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the rigid design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product. Over 8,800 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Need a more robust option? Consider going with Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at $19. That’s over 50% off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2020. You’ll receive substantially more I/O than the lead deal above, including HDMI, SD card readers, and more.

nonda USB-C to A adapter features:

Premium material ensures durability and maximum flexibility. Bend it to any angle you desire when you connect it to your USB-C devices as many as 10,137 times! It won’t heat up when you charge or transfer data with it. No more worries about heat damaging your connected devices. Extend storage of your new USB-C smartphones.

