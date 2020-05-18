MacBook and Chromebook owners need Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at $19 (Reg. $40)

- May. 18th 2020 10:08 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.80 Prime shipped when code 3V62Y2M2 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 53%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub expands your MacBook, iPad, or Chromebook’s selection of I/O with three USB 3.0, HDMI, and microSD/SD card readers. It’s entirely bus-powered, and is a perfect option for using legacy devices with your newer machine. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Cut costs even further by picking up a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-C adapters for $9. You’ll ditch the added bulk of a hub while still enjoying USB 3.0 speeds, making these a solid option for pairing with external hard drives and more. A metal silver or space gray finish means they’ll match your MacBook, too.

For more ways to expand your workstation, swing by our Mac accessories guide. There you’ll find discounts on Western Digital and SanDisk storage at up to 35% off alongside the lowest price this year on Logitech’s wireless multi-device keyboard at $60.

Aukey 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

This multiport aluminum USB-C hub offers convenient access to multiple devices on your USB-C laptop or phone. Keep your laptop charging while still providing power to each external device attached. Extensive compatibility meets every need of almost all USB C devices. A compact hub for your new USB-C device to increase work efficiency and make life easier.

