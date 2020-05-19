Yale’s Assure Lock SL works with Zigbee or HomeKit from $160 (Up to 20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Lock SL with Zigbee for $185.67 shipped. Typically fetching $219, today’s offer is good for a $33 discount, marks the very first price drop we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Yale’s Assure Lock SL notably features Zigbee connectivity, allowing you to pair it with a variety of smart home ecosystems. On top of being able to use your smartphone or summon a voice assistant, a built-in touchscreen offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 4/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for another Yale discount.

Amazon is also discounting the HomeKit-enabled Bluetooth version of Yale’s Assure Lock SL for $159.98. Down from $200, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen this year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Here you’ll keep the same form-factor as the lead deal, while trading the Zigbee capabilities for Bluetooth, which yields HomeKit support. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another notable way to expand your smart home to the front porch is with Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Luckily it’s currently on sale for $168, saving you $60 from the going rate. Head on over to our smart home guide for additional savings.

Yale Assure Lock SL Deadbolt features:

Lose Your Keys. For Good. Introducing the slimmest electronic lock for your home; the Assure Lock SL. This sleek and modern touchscreen deadbolt allows homeowners to enjoy the convenience of 100% key free unlocking while enhancing curb appeal. Unlock your home without the hassle of keys by entering your 4-8 digit pin code on the keypad. Lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad.

